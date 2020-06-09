FLORENCE — Authorities said Monday they have not determined whether additional charges will be issued in a weekend incident that resulted in the drowning of a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into Cypress Creek after the driver fled police.
Joe Deewayne Cothrum, 35, died in the incident, Florence police said. He was in the vehicle driven by Zachery John Madden, 21, of Brilliant.
Madden had exited the vehicle after crashing it into the creek and swam to shore, while another occupant escaped and swam to the other side of the creek, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Upon reaching shore, Madden told police there was a third person in the vehicle, Holmes said. The Florence Police Department Water Rescue and Recovery Team found Cothrum's body in the vehicle.
Police called on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to assist in the investigation since it involves police.
"At this point, we will obviously wait on autopsy results and work with the state trooper's office and our district attorney in determining if additional charges will be levied against the driver in the case, or charges against any other individual involved," Holmes said. "At this point we're in a position of standby and waiting for the results of the forensics."
He said authorities had the vehicle removed from the creek. They have determined Cothrum, Madden and the third man were the only ones in the vehicle. They are trying to identify the man who swam to the other side.
"We are still trying to confirm that individual's identity," Holmes said. "We have received information that we think will be useful in identifying him."
Police said officers attempted to pull over the vehicle Madden was driving on Court Street because the headlights were not on.
Madden did not yield and led officers on a pursuit downtown and into west Florence, where he crashed his vehicle through a locked gate near the intersection of West College Street and West Mobile Street that leads into the creek, Holmes said.
The incident started shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.