FLORENCE — Police said the traffic stop a Florence officer attempted to make on Zachary Hoffman was for failure to stop in time for a red light, but things escalated when Hoffman fled, leading to a pursuit that included the suspect shooting at a Lauderdale County sheriff's deputy.
The chase ended in a hostage situation and standoff in Hardin County before a Jackson, Tennessee, Police Department SWAT team member shot and killed Hoffman.
Florence Police Lt. Jason Fort said the police report stated Hoffman, 28, of Florence, overshot the stop bar at a red light.
"He failed to stop and took off and wound through downtown a little bit before getting on (Alabama) Highway 20," Fort said.
During the pursuit, the sheriff's office reported Hoffman had fired shots at one of its vehicles. At one point, Hoffman reached approximately 90 mph, Fort said. No deputy was struck by a shot.
Fort said police deployed spike strips on Hoffman's vehicle. The strips have nails and are designed to deflate tires at a slow rate in order to avoid causing the driver to crash.
The vehicle made it into Hardin County, Tennessee, before finally being disabled due to the tires on Tennessee Highway 69 in the Walnut Grove community, Fort said.
Alabama 20 becomes Tennessee 69 at the state line.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is overseeing the case, said the pursued ended at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said the attempted traffic stop started at 2:58 a.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Hermitage Drive.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said a woman was in the front passenger seat and a man was in the back seat during the pursuit. Officers ordered them out of the vehicle after it stopped, but Hoffman did not allow them to leave and threatened them with a weapon.
At one point, Hoffman released the male passenger. That was just as daylight was breaking, Hamilton said. However, he did not release the female and "would point the gun on her and point it at himself."
"At some point during negotiations, one of the passengers was allowed to exit the vehicle," a TBI release on Monday stated. "At approximately 8 a.m., for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, and the driver was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."
