FLORENCE — A Tuesday night shooting that killed one man and injured another in a west Florence housing unit remains under investigation.
Police Capt. Brad Holmes said Reginald Jackie Watkins II, 45, of Florence, died in the shooting.
Holmes said another man was injured, but was treated at a local hospital and released. He said police are not releasing that man's name at this point in the investigation.
Police received the first call of "shots fired" in the Cypress Pointe area at 11:50 p.m., he said.
"Responding officers were advised that a man had been shot in the area of 1430 Carver Court," Holmes said. "Upon arriving, officers located a black male who had succumbed to his injuries."
His body was outside the 1430 Carver Court residence, Holmes said.
He said while police were at the homicide scene, they were notified that a male with gunshot wounds was at a local hospital.
"This male was treated for his injuries and later released from medical care," Holmes said. "It is believed that both men sustained gunshot wounds from the same incident."
He said police secured the area when they arrived and detectives came in to investigate.
"These detectives are diligently interviewing potential witnesses and gathering evidence in this case," Holmes said. "The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time; however, it is believed that the parties involved were acquaintances."
He said multiple shots were fired.
"There was evidence located outside the scene that indicated multiple rounds were fired from multiple weapons," Holmes said.
Many neighbors said they were asleep when the incident occurred. Some said they awakened to the scene of the homicide investigation, while others said friends or relatives who had heard about it called them in the middle of the night.
Watkins' body was was taken to the state forensics office for an autopsy, Holmes said.
"We hope that evidence from the autopsy and evidence collected at the scene will assist in providing a clearer picture of the circumstances that led to Mr. Watkins' death and the injuries to a second male in this case," he said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or in identifying anyone involved in it, to call 256-768-2728, or text the tip to 274637 using keyword "FPDTIP" plus the message.
"This is a very active case and more information will be released once available," Holmes said.
