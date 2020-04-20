FLORENCE — Florence Police Officer Justin Hill said he hopes a new department project provides a few minutes of entertainment for children while reminding them of the "three Cs."
The project, called Books and Badges, involves Facebook videos of officers reading children's books. Hill, who is a community police officer, said police Capt. Ryan Fleming brought the idea to him as a way to entertain children who cannot get out due to sheltering at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
"With social distancing, they're having to stay at home, and they're possibly scared about everything that's happening," Hill said. "At their age they don't really grasp what's going on."
A new video goes up at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the department's Facebook page and YouTube page, @florenceal.pd, he said. Once a video is there, it remains so they can be viewed any time.
"We've enjoyed it," Hill said. "A lot of officers stepped up and volunteered."
He said some have selected their own children's favorite books.
"We can hold virtual story time and at the same time pass along the three Cs: clean your hands, cover your mouth and contain germs," Hill said.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said this also provides a few minutes' reprieve for parents and helps make officers more approachable to children.
"We're always trying to drive home the point that police officers are here to help you," Tyler said. "It's a nice, easy way for us to spread that message. It's been received very positively. We've had some great feedback from the community on our social media pages."
