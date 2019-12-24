FLORENCE — Authorities have released the identity of the man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting.
Police said Jeffery C. Cherry, of Florence, died in the shooting.
On Saturday, they arrested Derrick D. Turnley, 42, also of Florence, and charged him with murder, police Sgt. Greg Cobb said.
"We are still working to locate witnesses and to speak with them," Cobb said. "We are not looking for any other suspect in this case."
The shooting occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Long Lane, police said.
The 500 block of Long Lane is a narrow street off Locust Street that curves and ends at West Irvine Avenue.
Police responded to the 2 a.m. call to a 911 operator that a shooting had just occurred, Cobb said.
"Florence Fire Department and Shoals Ambulance arrived and determined that the male was deceased," Cobb said.
Police continue to seek witnesses or anyone with information on the case.
"If anyone has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Jackson at 256-760-6557, or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP, plus the message," Cobb said.
He said Cherry's body has been taken to the state forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.
He said he does not expect updates to be available until next week, since they are awaiting autopsy results and the holiday season may delay things.
