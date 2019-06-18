FLORENCE — Authorities have released the names of victims of a Saturday two-vehicle wreck that killed one man and injured another.
Michael Edwin Drane, 59, of Rogersville died in the wreck, which occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Gresham Road, between Mall Road and Seville Street, officials said.
Drane was the driver of one of the vehicles.
Florence police said the driver of the other vehicle, Charles Scott, was injured. Information on his condition was unavailable.
Both drivers were taken to North Alabama Medical Center, police said.
The wreck remains under investigation by Florence Police.
