TUSCUMBIA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Monday night on John Street.
Police detective Capt. Stuart Setliff said the identity of the victim has not been released.
Setliff said the victim was found dead under a carport at a John Street residence at approximately 10 p.m.
"Right now, we don't really have information on the motive for the shooting," he said. "We're in the middle of the investigation, and have gotten some good information on who we may be looking for."
Anyone with information is asked to call Tuscumbia police at 256-383-3121.
