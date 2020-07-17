FLORENCE — Police are investigating a homicide in the apartment complex on Hermitage Drive.
Police received a call to Southern Oaks apartments at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday about a man who was unresponsive and bleeding, according to police.
The man was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
Police said they have determined this to be a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.
Neighbors at the complex said they had heard a man and woman arguing Thursday night in the apartment where the victim lived. They said he and a woman lived at the dwelling.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-760-6500, Shoals CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP and your message.
