FLORENCE — Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday in west Florence that injured two, including one critically.
Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, but Police Capt. Brad Holmes said one was flown to Huntsville Hospital with a head wound.
"At last check he was preparing to undergo surgery but was listed in critical condition," Holmes said late Friday afternoon.
He said the other man was treated at North Alabama Medical Center with a wound to the hand.
Both men are in their 20s, Holmes said.
Police do not have a suspect and are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-760-6500.
"We seek to obtain justice for those involved, and we can't do that without the community coming forward," Holmes said.
Officers received a call at 2:40 a.m. about a shooting at 239 Perry St., Police Chief Ron Tyler said.
"We are seeking the motive," Holmes said. "It appears there was only one individual who fired shots. The evidence will determine whether there are more individuals involved."
He said police have responded to calls at that house in the past.
"It appeared there had been some type of party or gathering going on at that location prior to the shooting," Holmes said.
