TUSCUMBIA — A high-speed chase Tuesday morning ended in a wreck and the arrest of a man who faces numerous theft-related charges, authorities said.
Chandler Phillips, 23, was in the Tuscumbia City Jail following the incident, police detective Capt. Stuart Setliff said.
Police had been searching for Phillips in connection with burglaries and thefts, including vehicle thefts, in recent days, Setliff said.
He said police Sgt. George Henley had just been on an unrelated alarm call at approximately 9 a.m. when Phillips passed Henley in a pickup.
"The chase was on after that," Setliff said.
The downtown chase traveled north on Woodmont Drive, turned left onto First Street, and ended at the Milton-First Street intersection, he said.
"He was going 80 to 90 mph with no care in the world whether he might hurt somebody," Setliff said.
Phillips was in a pickup, which collided with another pickup that was turning at that intersection while Phillips was trying to travel through the intersection, police said.
Phillips hit the front driver's side corner of the vehicle, Setliff said.
Two people were in the truck that was struck, including the driver. The passenger was treated at a nearby hospital, but did not appear seriously injured.
"It was such a hard impact it knocked a tire off the truck," Setliff said.
Phillips left the scene on foot, but officers boxed him in and placed him into custody, he said.
Phillips is suspected in numerous crimes, including thefts of vehicles and a burglary at a church, Setliff said. In addition, cameras have recorded him at a break-in at the Dollar General on Avalon Avenue, police said.
"We've been looking for this guy for about five days," he said. "He's just been running rampant."
The pickup that Phillips was fleeing in had been reported stolen in Florence, Setliff said. It was red but had been spray painted black.
"You could still smell the spray paint on the truck," he said.
Police said Phillips could be connected to a stolen Tuscumbia Street Department truck that has mosquito spray on it.
"We're still looking for that one," Setliff said. "It was in the general location of where we think he was."
Authorities are assembling information from the incident, as well as thefts and burglaries, and will establish charges from there, police said.
Until then, Tuscumbia police are holding Phillips with misdemeanor warrants, and he also has a felony warrant in the Dollar General case.
