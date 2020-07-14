FLORENCE — Police are investigating a report that a man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint over the weekend and robbed, officials said.
The victim was not injured in the incident and no arrests have been made, said Justin Hill, social media officer for the Florence Police Department.
Hill said police responded to a call early Saturday morning about a robbery in the 1100 block of Waterloo Road.
The call came in at approximately 2 a.m. The victim reported he had been driving when two people made him stop his vehicle, police said.
"A 19-year-old man reported to have been driving on Waterloo Road when he was forced to stop his vehicle by another vehicle on the road," Hill said.
He said the victim told police they pulled out in front of him, which forced him to stop.
Hill said after the 19-year-old stopped his vehicle, two men got out of the other vehicle and approached him with guns drawn.
"They ordered the victim out of his vehicle," Hill said.
They robbed him and left, he said.
"The two offenders took valuables from the victim before fleeing the area," Hill said.
He said this is the only report of anything like this occurring in the city.
The victim described the offenders' vehicle as a gray Jeep Cherokee, Hill said.
Hill asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Florence police at 256-760-6500, or Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.