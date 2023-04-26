TUSCUMBIA — The former Tuscumbia police officer charged with reckless murder in the October death of a man authorities say he struck with his patrol vehicle has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment.
James Keith Steward, 34, is charged in the death of Terry Wayne Hinton, 60, according to the indictment issued in March by a Colbert County grand jury.
The indictment alleges Steward was under the influence of alcohol and possibly a controlled substance while he may have been speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Steward was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday but waived his right to appear for the court hearing and pleaded not guilty, according to court records.
In March, Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Brown set Steward's bond at $300,000 during Steward's initial court appearance.
He since has bonded out, according to court records. Part of the conditions of Steward's bond is that he refrains from drugs and alcohol.
Steward had been housed in the Cullman County Detention Center rather than the Colbert County Jail since he was an officer in the county.
The charge comes after an Oct. 10, 2022, incident when Steward, who was off duty at the time, struck Hinton on Hawk Pride Mountain Road.
Steward had to be air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries and remained in ICU for a number of days.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office are handling the investigation, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.
