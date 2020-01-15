FLORENCE — A man apparently was not pleased with a handout he received from another man early Tuesday morning downtown so he pulled a knife on him, police said.
As a result, the suspect has been arrested. Police identified him as 29-year-old Dustin J. Burns.
Burns was charged with first-degree robbery and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, said Sgt. Robbie Howard of the Florence Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.
He remained there Tuesday on a bond totaling $60,000, Howard said.
Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.
Howard said the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 a.m. on North Court Street.
The man told officers he was leaving a business on that street when a man approached him asking for money, so he gave him $3.
"The victim in this case told officers that the suspect was not satisfied with the money and brandished a knife and demanded more money," Howard said. "The victim refused and the male fled."
The man described the suspect to police, and officers located Burns a short distance from the crime scene, Howard said.
"Officers arrested Burns and recovered both a knife and $3 from his person," Howard said.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony punishable by 10 years to life in prison, according to the Code of Alabama.
