FLORENCE — Police have released the name of the man whose body was found floating Thursday evening near McFarland Park.
The man has been identified as Walter J. Bailey, 51, of Florence.
At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, police received a call from a fisherman who reported seeing a body floating on the banks of McFarland Park on Cypress Creek, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Police and Florence Fire Rescue searched the area and found Bailey's body.
Police said this is an ongoing death investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 256-760-6610.
