TUSCUMBIA — Police have released the name of the motorcycle driver who was killed in a wreck on U.S. 72 this morning.
The victim is identified as Leland Rea, 63, of Russellville, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.
Rea's motorcycle was hit from behind by someone in a pickup, Logan said. The pickup driver was not injured and no charges have been issued.
The wreck occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Shoals Outdoor Sports, police said.
