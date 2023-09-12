F221230 ENFORCEMENT
Buy Now

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said that investigators have ruled out foul play in relationship to the death of man inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey

SHEFFIELD — Police have found there is no evidence to support foul play may have played a factor in the death of a man found burned in a vehicle Sunday afternoon in a back alleyway.

View our Print Replica

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.