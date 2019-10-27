FLORENCE —Police say a man shot into a bar Saturday night, injuring one person, after he was not allowed in the establishment due to the dress code.
Florence police Capt. Brad Holmes said the injured man - a 20-year-old employee at the Brass Monkey - was treated at North Alabama Medical Center and released.
Holmes said the incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Brass Monkey, 1816 Darby Drive.
“It appears it happened over the gentleman being denied entry to the establishment because of the dress code at the establishment,” he said.
After being denied, the man apparently went into the parking lot and started firing into the business, Holmes said. Thee were about 50 people in the bar at the time.
“We believe the shots were fired into the business but not at someone specifically,” he said. “We’re very fortunate in this case that the injuries were not significant and that there were not more injuries.”
The person of interest is in his early 20s, has dreadlocks sand is 5-foot-7 to 5-foot- 10, Holmes said.
