FLORENCE — Police continue to seek additional people they believe were at the scene of a homicide earlier this week, and they believe more than one weapon was used in the incident.
Reginald Jackie Watkins II, 45, of Florence, died in the shooting, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Watkins' body was taken to the state forensics office, and officials are awaiting preliminary autopsy results, Holmes said.
Another man was injured, but was treated at a local hospital and released. Police are not releasing that man's name at this point in the investigation.
"We're continuing to talk to individuals and continuing to investigate," Holmes said Thursday.
Authorities responded to an 11:50 p.m. Tuesday call of shots fired and found Watkins' body outside the 1430 Carver Court residence, Holmes said.
He said while police were at the homicide scene, they were notified that a male with gunshot wounds was at a local hospital.
Holmes said multiple shots were fired.
"There was evidence located outside the scene that indicated multiple rounds were fired from multiple weapons," he said.
"We believe there were additional parties there," he said. "The exact number is not known at this time, but we're continuing to talk to residents who saw suspicious activity in the area, and attempting to determine the exact number of individuals who were involved.
"This is a case were we need the community to come forward," Holmes said. "People need to be open and honest in what they saw, and allow us to work through all the information that's gathered to determine the facts of the case."
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or in identifying anyone involved in it, to call 256-768-2728, or text the tip to 274637 using keyword "FPDTIP" plus the message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.