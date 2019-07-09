FLORENCE — Police continued searching Monday for the suspect involved in a Sunday night robbery of an east Florence package store.
The suspect fled immediately after the robbery at Good Spirits Package Store, 1441 Huntsville Road, authorities said.
The robbery occurred at 9:20 p.m., Detective Sgt. Greg Cobb said.
Cobb said the suspect came into the store and initially inquired about a purchase.
"The offender entered the business with a weapon and robbed the cashier after asking to make a purchase," he said.
Authorities said the suspect brandished a weapon, but they are not releasing information on the type of weapon.
Cobb added, however, that in addition to a robbery charge, an assault charge could be issued in connection with the incident.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, police said.
He is estimated to weigh 180 to 200 pounds, they said.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Florence Police Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504, or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP, plus your message.
The Huntsville Road package store remains open. It is located between Virginia Avenue and Railroad Avenue in the Sweetwater community.
