FLORENCE — Police officers spoke frankly Thursday to Florence Middle School students about how they can have their lives altered in the snap of a photo.
The discussions are part of an effort by officers to warn students about the dangers of sexting, or threatening someone over a cellphone or social media site.
Officers have been meeting with classes at the middle school and plan to give similar talks to Florence High School students.
"What is the worst crime you can think of?" officer Chad Breedwell asked a class Thursday morning.
Most students responded that murder was the worse.
Breedwell told them murder is a Class A felony, punishable by 10 to 99 years in prison. He then told them that is the same sentencing range for taking a nude photo of someone under age 18 and sharing it.
Breedwell said you can be charged with a felony just by having a nude photo of a minor on your phone.
"It was eye-opening because it lets us know if you do that, you could spend life in prison for something you could have just stayed away from," eighth-grader MaLyrick Scott said after the presentation.
The dangers of sexting go beyond a possible prison term. If the photo falls into the wrong hands, it could end up all over the internet.
Along with the embarrassment that would cause, there also is the danger of someone finding the person who did it.
"Every digital photo you take is going to have information behind that picture," Officer Justin Hill said. "It has information on the devices used to take it — the time and date and possibly the latitude and longitude. Now he's got the exact location where you took that picture. He can come look for you and your buddies."
Police Detective Josh Hein said you may think you can trust a significant other with a photo, but if you later have a break-up, that person could share it with others out of revenge.
Breedwell said coaches who are considering recruiting an athlete, and employers who are considering an applicant use social media to check backgrounds.
Hein discussed a case Florence Police currently are investigating involving a man who uploaded child pornography. He said the man lives with his parents, so police have confiscated all digital devices, including computers and phones belonging to the parents. That is a total of 27 devices. The case goes back to include more than a dozen years of material.
"He's been sending child porn pics since before you were born, and he just now got caught," Hein said.
Officers also cautioned about posting anything in anger. They discussed cases in which youths have been arrested for threatening to blow up a school or harm someone else.
Police also urged the students to make sure they know someone before accepting friend requests and chatting with them online.
Hill said the students seem to be absorbing what the officers are telling them.
"You can tell when that light bulb goes off in their head, when it goes from thinking they're just having fun as a kid to 'I could get arrested,'" he said.
"It was a great learning experience about the punishments and how easily you can get in trouble," eighth-grader Clark Hayes said. "Just know who you're talking to and know the person personally, and don't fall into those traps."
