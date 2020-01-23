FLORENCE — Police are working a two-vehicle wreck that involved a rollover on Florence Boulevard.
Information on whether there are injuries is unavailable, but one vehicle is on its side in the median. The front end of the pickup also was damaged.
Traffic is backing up along Florence Boulevard, as eastbound and westbound traffic each are down to the inside lane.
A social media post from Florence police states the wreck is near Tracker Boating Center. The business is between Harris Drive and Lakeview Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.