FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Port Authority has received a $550,000 grant for dredge work, according to a release from Gov. Kay Ivey's office.
The dredging will stabilize water depth, the release states.
It is among six grants totaling $3.2 million designed to enhance commerce on the state's inland waterways, according to Ivey's office.
Jesse Turner, director of planning and transportation for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said the funds will go toward an approximately $1.2 million dredging project.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing $528,000 toward it and the port authority has pledged $141,000, Tuner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.