A portion of Lauderdale County is in a moderate drought, while other areas of the county and all of Colbert County are listed as abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Rate Monitor.
The monitor indicates the northeast area of Lauderdale County and the eastern edge of the county are in the D1 range, which is a moderate drought.
Everything else, except for parts of the southern section of the county, is listed as abnormally dry, the monitor indicates.
Drought intensity ranges go as high as D4.
The Shoals has received .11 of an inch of rainfall in September, according to National Weather Service data. The normal amount for September is 3.72 inches.
