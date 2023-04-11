American Legion Post 31 Commander Doug Hargett, left, plants a bundle of flowers as veterans and volunteers prepare to plant new flowers around the Veterans Memorial Park on Monday in Sheffield. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
American Legion Post 31 Commander Doug Hargett, left, plants a bundle of flowers as veterans and volunteers prepare to plant new flowers around the Veterans Memorial Park on Monday in Sheffield. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — Vietnam War veteran Don Johnson looked at the list of names of the 30 Colbert County residents who died in the war.
"We've got to remember those 30," Johnson said, while he and fellow American Legion Post 31 members spent Monday giving the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on North Montgomery Avenue a major overhaul.
Earlier that day, Johnson, who is over the legion's honor guard and received two Purple Hearts while a Marine during the war, read each name during a ceremony that included a three-gun salute and playing of "Taps."
He said he choked up for a moment while going through the list.
"I was doing really well until I got to the name of a veteran I knew," Johnson said, speaking of Howard Handley, who went to then-Florence State with Johnson. "I had to pause a minute to get my mouth working again."
Post Commander Doug Hargett said they currently have the names of 25 of the fallen soldiers on two panels at the memorial, and they are getting the names of the remaining five this week.
The 30 veterans memorial is located on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn.
Post members planted crepe myrtles, dogwoods and cherry trees as part of the project, Hargett said. They also will add four murals depicting the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. The murals will be 36 inches tall and 72 inches long.
Hargett said the project started last month after a woman approached them about the condition of the memorial. He said the woman went to high school with one of the veterans killed in Vietnam. She told Hargett the American flags and other parts of the memorial were in bad shape.
"We came up here and the flags were absolutely shredded," Hargett said.
Today, new flags adorn the memorial, which is at Robert Mullins Park.
The local legislative delegation awarded Post 31 a $2,000 grant to the Colbert County Community Development Commission to help restore the memorial.
In addition, Shoals Master Gardeners helped with plans; Tallman Co. donated pipes and fittings; and North Alabama Glass and Interiors donated plexiglass.
Sheffield Masonic Lodge 503 surprised the legion by showing up Monday to grill hot dogs and hamburgers to feed them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.