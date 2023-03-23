SHEFFIELD — The commander of American Legion Post 31 in Tuscumbia is seeking assistance to make improvements to the Vietnam Veterans memorial that sits on North Montgomery Avenue.
Doug Hargett said members of Post 31 voted Monday in favor of pursing the project.
Hargett said the memorial and surrounding amenities have fallen into disrepair over the years.
What got him concerned was a call from a woman who was disappointed in the condition of the memorial. He said the woman went to high school with one of the veterans killed in Vietnam.
Hargett said the memorial was a project of the Sheffield Jaycees, but the group disbanded some years after the memorial was completed. It was also somewhat maintained by a Sheffield Boy Scout Troop, but the troop also disbanded.
The memorial is about 22 years old.
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said the memorial is located on city property and is supposed to be maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. He said the memorial is on property that is part of what is known as Robert Mullins Park.
"We've tried to maintain it, but obviously it's not been developed as well as it should have been," Stanley said.
Post 31 is seeking a $2,000 grant that would help restore the memorial, but additional funds are needed, Hargett said.
"It's not just me wanting to do it," Hargett said. "It's a project Post 31 is taking on."
On Wednesday, Hargett met with Stanley to discuss the project and to determine if a building permit will be required to complete the improvements.
The mayor said a permit would not be required to make improvements on city property.
"We're going to put out some feelers for some park benches," Hargett said. "We need three of those."
Since the site is designated as a bird sanctuary, Hargett said it seems appropriate to add some bird houses and feeders. The bent bird sanctuary sign is leaning against a tree.
Hargett said the post would like to add some crepe myrtle bushes around the memorial. Stanley said a landscape architect suggested shrubs and plants be added around the memorial and the pathway leading to it.
"We're going to start planning perennials," he said. "It's going to make a drastic change."
Hargett said the Shoals Master Gardeners would be involved in the beatification portion of the project.
"They've already done some work over there," he said.
Hargett said it appears someone has been raking leaves into a few piles around the memorial. Mulch has been laid around the sidewalk and the memorial.
Hargett said there will also be a series of murals erected at the site.
The murals will be about 6 feet wide and 3 feet tall and will depict silhouettes of figures representing the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps. on one, and an aircraft carrier and jet fighter planes to represent the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.
Hargett said they will be mounted on the side of the memorial.
He said the project will involve restoring a "burn pit" built by the Boy Scouts to retire old and torn American flags.
"It's rolling, just not fast enough," he said of the project.
A $7,000 grant from the Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation and Development Office in 2020 was used to erect a new concrete monument with several names of Vietnam Veterans carved into it.
The original Sheffield Jaycees plaque that was affixed to a large stone was attached to the new marker.
Stanley said that's when a landscape architect suggested various plants and shrubs be added to the site.
At the memorial Wednesday, Hargett pointed out torn and frayed POW/MIA, U.S. and Vietnam veterans flags have been replaced. He said Sheffield Utilities removed the old, torn flags.
It also appears rotted wood borders surrounding plants have been replaced with brick borders.
The memorial includes names of veterans from Sheffield and elsewhere in the Shoals.
Stanley said he couldn't think of a better organization than the American Legion to make improvements to the memorial.
Hargett said he served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy during the Vietnam era, but was not stationed in Vietnam.
Hargett encourages anyone who would like to help with the restoration project to call him at 256-483-0610.
