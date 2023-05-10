alert centerpiece spotlight Postal Service wants to Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Postal carriers will be picking up donated non-perishable food items this Saturday that you may leave next to your mailbox in their annual effort to Stamp Out Hunger. [COURTESY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — The U.S. Postal Service is asking for help to feed those in need for the 31st year with its Stamp Out Hunger food drive.Residents across the Shoals and beyond on Saturday are asked to place non-perishable food items at their mailbox for pickup by their letter carriers.The annual food drive is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers/Rural Carriers and the United States Postal Service.Postal installations throughout the Shoals and Franklin County are committed to a goal of exceeding last year's collection of 25,770 pounds of food, according to event coordinator Lisa Jones.Cards are going out in the mail this week as a reminder of the event, she said.Residents can leave the bagged food items hanging on or near the mailbox for carriers to pick up.The collections will be distributed to 11 area food pantries and feeding organizations including the Food Bank of North Alabama.While letter carriers on city routes are picking up food, some in the outlying areas may not do so due to space limitations with their vehicles, Jones said. In such cases, Jones ask that residents drop off food donations at their community's post office."We want everyone to participate in this effort so we can surpass last year's goal," Jones said. "This is a very easy way to help others in our community with the most basic need of food."The food that is collected will be distributed Saturday afternoon to organizations which signed up.Representatives of those organizations should report to the Florence Post Office dock next to Wilson Park. 