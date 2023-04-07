FLORENCE — For about 20 University of North Alabama faculty and staff members, there was no outside world for a short time Thursday.
Instead, it was just them, their coworkers and a softball-size blob of clay.
"The biggest thing I want you to do is enjoy the process of getting your clay and working with it and not worrying about the outside world," Aaron Benson, chairman of UNA's Visual Arts and Design Department, told the group.
Benson provided a free pottery class to the group during a program sponsored by the department and Healthy UNA. It was part of a weekly program designed to allow workers unwind, in conjunction with National Stress Awareness Month, which is April.
Benson said pottery is a great way to relax and knock away stress. He said a lot of people in the country have been under a great deal of stress in recent years, and UNA employees are not exempt from that.
"Especially coming off of COVID, we're trying to find a new rhythm, a new normal, and I feel like we haven't found that yet," he said. "A lot of this is just the joy of being creative. Don't put pressure on yourself. Just enjoy it."
Benson told the class pottery has a distinctive advantage as a source of relaxation.
"A great part of clay is it's forgiving," he said, as he rolled a partially completed project of his into a ball. "If you make a mistake you get to go back again and start."
The employees seemed to enjoy the experience as they chatted and laughed while creating molds of cups, bowls and anything that came to mind.
Benson also gave them wooden scrapers that allowed them to smooth out the outside of their pottery, much to Janie Wallace's delight.
"I like that when there's a wrinkle, you can use this," Wallace said. "I wish I could do that to my face every day."
She said she appreciated the lesson.
"I've always had an interest in doing pottery but never had the opportunity," Wallace said.
Jennifer Edwards said she liked the concept of having something like this to change up her daily routine.
"You get the opportunity to just step away," Edwards said.
She said there is an added advantage.
"There's no expectation for me to be good at it, so there's no pressure."
