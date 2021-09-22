SHEFFIELD — Some Colbert County residents will be without power temporarily Thursday when Sheffield Utilities replaces two utility poles on Hatton Lane and Hatton School Road.
Power outage scheduled for some Colbert County residents on Thursday
- By Russ Corey Staff Writer
