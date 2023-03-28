FLORENCE — Some Florence Utilities customers could be looking at late next week before getting power restored, Florence Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa said Monday.
Friday night's storm caused massive outages, and utilities crews have been working overtime and receiving assistance from other crews to restore power.
"We're going to keep working at it, but it's just going to take some time," McDuffa said. "We're looking at the end of next week, maybe longer than that, to get everybody done. We're hoping for better but wanting people to prepare for the worst."
At the peak of the storms, there were almost 16,000 power outages reported by the Florence Electricity Department.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, there were 199 outages and 4,119 customers without power, McDuffa said.
"We found 75 broken poles just in the Kendale Gardens area," she said.
Five crews from outside Florence are here to assist, and two more are on their way today, McDuffa said.
Two shipments of poles arrive today, while another arrived Monday, she said. Each load carries about 40 to 45 poles.
"Fortunately, our vendors have come through in getting us poles," McDuffa said. "They have been hard to get, along with transformers."
She said many outages start in Florence and run eastward, both north and south of U.S. Highway 72, but then quickly jump northward just before reaching Limestone County.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said Monday they have approximately 150 customers without power.
In many cases, it's an area where there are one or two customers without power, which sometimes involves getting equipment into residents' back yards.
Hargrove said utilities crews from neighboring Tuscumbia, Huntsville and Tishomingo, Mississippi, have been assisting in restoring power in Sheffield.
He said he anticipates power being restored today.
Sheffield Utilities Distribution Manager Tyler Jones said most of the damage to their system was in the city itself, but there also was damage in the eastern end of Colbert County, as well as the Red Rock and Cherokee areas.
Hargrove said once power is restored to Sheffield customers, out-of-town crews would assist Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.