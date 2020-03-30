TUSCUMBIA — The driver of a dump truck loaded with refuse from Essity tissue plant in Barton was uninjured when his vehicle struck a power pole at the intersection of Woodmont Drive and U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia around 3 p.m.
Police Chief Tony Logan said traffic was still being manually directed after 5 p.m. while utilities workers scrambled to restore power to the traffic lights at the intersection. No other power was interrupted in the surrounding area.
The driver's name was not immediately available, but Logan said he lost control of his vehicle, struck the pole and rolled over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.