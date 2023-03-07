FLORENCE — Florence Utilities crews continued working Monday and hoped to have power restored today for everyone impacted by Friday's wind storm.
Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa said Monday they were down to some 50 outages, but the remaining ones are taking longer because they often involve downed poles or wires.
"Our goal is to have everybody back on [today]," she said. "The ones that are left are time-consuming. There are a lot of hard-to-get-to areas left. When we're done, we're going to have to go to a lot of yards to fix what we've messed up and to pick up trees that we've had to cut to get them out of the way."
McDuffa said the storm caused outages to more than 18,000 Florence Utilities customers, which includes residents throughout Lauderdale County.
She said crews from Russellville, Opelika and Scottsboro assisted them.
"It's been good to have help," McDuffa said. "It would have taken a lot longer otherwise."
She said Florence Utilities crews have been working 16-hour days since the storm.
Gene Wesson watched Monday as crews restored a pole near his home in the Cloverdale community.
"I tell you what, they've got their hands full today," he said.
Wesson said he knows they have to be tired from the long days.
"I'm sure they'd rather be home with their family," he said.
Utilities officials in Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals said power has been restored to their customers.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said they finished restoring power at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Sheffield covers utilities throughout the county, except Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals.
Hargrove said as many as 54 poles were downed and nearly 6,000 customers were out at one point.
He said Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia crews assisted once those crews restored power in their cities. In addition, crews from Troy Utilities and the Tishomingo County Electric Power Association in Mississippi brought crews to help.
"We had some great help, and they did it safely," Hargrove said.
Tuscumbia Utilities Manager Jeff McDonald said they had outages Friday, but were not hit like Sheffield and Florence. They were able to restore power that same day.
"After we got everything on in Tuscumbia, we were able to go and help Sheffield out over the weekend," McDonald said.
Muscle Shoals Electric Board Manager Matt Bernauer said they also avoided major outages.
"We fared pretty well," he said. "We had scattered trouble Friday when the winds came through, but we were able to wrap up our stuff by 8 p.m. Friday and then were able to help Sheffield."
Friday's wind storm came in two phases with a powerful but quickly moving front in the morning followed by a system that lasted well into the afternoon and brought sustained winds at 20 to 40 mph with strong gusts that reached as high as 73 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
