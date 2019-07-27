FLORENCE — City Historian Billy Ray Warren will present the seventh talk in the year-long Preservation Florence series at 10:30 a.m. today at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
The talk will focus on the city's historic district of Wood Avenue and Walnut Street.
The talks will cover historic districts for the rest of the year.
Today's presentation will include the history and architecture of the district and the many unique facets that make it among the most interesting areas in Florence.
The event is free to the public and is sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and the Florence Arts and Museums.
