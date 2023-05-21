When Huston Cobb, Jr. began compiling interviews for Black families in the Shoals who had little to no knowledge about their ancestry, he said he was merely compelled to help people who wanted more information on their family histories.
Cobb had no idea that his research would become crucial decades later to the publication of “Black Folktales of the Muscle Shoals,” co-authored by Cobb and area historian Rickey Butch Walker.
The book that was published in February reconstructs the history of the men and women who laid the foundations for Muscle Shoals, but whose stories were left out of history books, according to the two authors.
Cobb, who celebrated his 98th birthday on March 10, said he was first inspired to pick up genealogy research in the 1980s.
“You see, none of us knew where we came from,” said Cobb, who has since found out he is the descendant of enslaved people from 18th century northwest Alabama.
“I had a cousin who asked me at the grocery store one day, she said, ‘Where does Grandpa Gooden come from?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll find out.” That’s what got it started, really,” Cobb said.
The Navy veteran who also worked as a foreman with the Tennessee Valley Authority for 40 years still can vividly describe what his life was like growing up in the Leighton area in the 1940s and ‘50s.
He recalls attending a segregated school, which was one of 400 educational institutes built in Alabama and named for Julius Rosenwald, creator of the Rosenwald Fund to provide funds for schools for Black students during a time of pervasive discrimination.
He can also remember working for TVA before the plant was desegregated by the Peace Corps.
“You had the same water coming out of the spicket, and it had ‘white’ on one side and ‘colored’ over here,” Cobb said. “I went there and made a mistake one time drinking out of the white fountain. I looked up at a man standing there shaking his head. I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘Well, how do you think I feel?’”
After discovering an interest for his own history, Cobb was motivated to help some of his neighbors discover and preserve their stories as well.
“At the time he was doing this, he didn’t know he was doing any spectacular thing,” Angela Broyles, who serves as Cobb’s managing editor, said. “He was just doing what was right and what needed to be done.”
Broyles said she met Cobb while she was conducting her own interviews with World War II veterans and sought out details about Cobb’s service following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
“We became friends, and then he’d given me this box of tapes of his interviews,” she said.
She and Cobb began searching for a way to preserve the fragile tapes that had been recorded years earlier. In the meantime, Broyles also discovered another friend, Walker, had begun his own work in compiling Black histories of the Muscle Shoals area.
“I introduced him to Mr. Cobb, and we rode around, and Mr. Cobb taught us so much,” Broyles said. “When we finally got (tapes converted to) MP3s, I talked to Mr. Cobb about letting Butch include those interviews in his folktale. It worked out amazingly. There are a lot of other important people in the area, but it really highlights the work Mr. Cobb has done to help so many people.”
