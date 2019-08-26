FLORENCE — The 90-plus degree heat hasn't deterred the Pride of Dixie Marching Band members as they've worked much of the summer and particularly this week perfecting this year's show.
The band, led by Lloyd Jones, performed its 2019 Preview Show Thursday for a crowd of about 200 gathered hillside at the practice field off Pine Street.
The band's annual Preview Show has become a University of North Alabama tradition with a crowd made up of proud parents and grandparents, future band hopefuls and curious passers-by.
The UNA Lions football team and band open their season Aug. 29 at Braly Municipal Stadium.
