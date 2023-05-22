TUSCUMBIA — The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has informed the Colbert EMA of a program that could help individual property owners impacted by the March 24 tornadoes.
While Colbert County was part of a federal disaster declaration, the assistance is only available to government entities that sustained damage to infrastructure or buildings during the storms.
Individual assistance for home and small business owners wasn't granted, nor was Colbert County eligible for U.S. Small Business Administration loans.
According to La’Tonya Bazemore Stephens of the Alabama EMA, there is a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan/grant program available that may be of assistance to impacted Colbert County residents.
"This USDA program is not dependent on a federal declaration and may be an asset in the recovery from the March storms," Stephens said in a letter to Colbert EMA Director Michael Smith. "Please share this information with those impacted, your long-term recovery committees, houses of worship and any other organization that can get this information into the hands of those impacted."
Stephens said the Section 504 Home Repair program provides loans to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve, or modernize their homes, or provides grants to elderly, very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.
To be eligible, the applicant must be the homeowner and occupy the house, must be unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere and have a family income within the very-low-income limit. For grants, the applicant must be 62 or older and not be able to repay a repair loan.
For information or to file an application, contact the Rural Development office serving the county in which the house is located or call (256) 532-1677.
