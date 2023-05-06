FLORENCE — Florence Helen Netherly Duncan said she was driven throughout her career as a nurse by the desire to help others and fulfill her calling.
"I felt like I was doing to the best of my ability what I was born to do and what I was trained to do," Duncan said Friday during a ceremony at the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions.
The event served as the formal announcement of the naming of the Florence Helen Nethery Duncan Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Duncan, who is retired, said she is honored be the namesake of the program, which celebrates its 50th year this year.
Her family provided a monetary gift to the university in honor of Duncan, who said she hopes it helps today's and tomorrow's nursing students launch the career that she loved.
"I still miss it," she said. "I'm still a nurse."
Her daughter, Jenny Duncan McKinney, read a note during the event that her mother had written after graduating from nursing school. In it, Duncan talked about how meaningful it was to receive a candle holder that represented the one Florence Nightingale carried while the famed nurse attended to patients. Duncan also thanked her parents in that letter.
"Maybe they were right to call me Florence after all," she wrote.
McKinney said the nursing profession means a great deal to the family.
"My sisters and I are very proud of our Nethery family history in nursing that started with our grandmother, Thelma, who began her college education on the UNA campus over 100 years ago," she said. "Our mother is connected to Florence and this university, having spent most of her nursing career working in Florence, particularly in geriatric nursing. The people she served and cared for were right here in his community, and that's what makes this gift so special."
Tera Kirkman, dean of the nursing school, said it is fitting that the bachelor's program is named after someone like Duncan.
"It's an honor to name the college's oldest program after Ms. Florence Helen Nethery Duncan," Kirkman said. "Ms. Duncan exemplifies the qualities of a caring nurse and leader. She is a role model to current and future nurses and has served the profession faithfully. This generous gift will make a meaningful impact on the lives of our students for many years to come."
Kevin Haslam, vice president over University Advancement and executive director of the UNA Foundation, said the impact of the family's gift to the college will have cannot be overstated.
"It means we will have a bachelor's of nursing forever," he said.
