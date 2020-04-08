FLORENCE — The students are gone but there's still a lot of activity going on at the University of North Alabama these days.
The work mainly is in the form of projects to various structures, said Michelle Eubanks, director of Communications and Marketing at the university.
That includes construction of the $24 million Laura M. Harrison Hall, which will house the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions.
"If the weather holds, we anticipate the nursing building to be completed in May," Eubanks said.
Enhancements are being made to the Commons, including the Success Center.
"Work just began in advance of the pandemic crisis and it is expected to take another three months to complete," Eubanks said.
Phase I of Norton Auditorium renovations is completed, she said. Those improvements focused on seating. Phase II will be the staging area but that work has not started.
Wesleyan Hall is undergoing an energy savings upgrade. Work started earlier this year on various energy-saving measures, including installation of new windows, chiller and roof work, Eubanks said.
Projects at Appleby East and West, Covington and Hawthorne halls are designed to resolve problems with the Exterior Insulation and Finish System of the buildings, officials said.
The university has contracted with H&N Construction on the $456,782 project, and it started shortly before Christmas.
"Appleby East and West are all but done, and that same work has moved over to Covington and Hawthorne halls," Eubanks said. "That work is expected to be completed by May."
The university is currently conducting only distance learning classes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The silver lining in all of this is that while the students are going to online learning, the campus is getting upgrades, so when they return in (the) fall they will have certain structural amenities that they can enjoy," Eubanks said. "These are upgrades that directly affect our student population and the beauty of the campus, which are very meaningful at this point in the campus' life."
