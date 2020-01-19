FLORENCE — Downtown Florence Alliance is gathering a detailed database of the city's downtown area, one building at a time.
DFA Director Stephanie Vess said they have been working on the project for about a year.
"The process is slow because we have 37 blocks," Vess said. "We're not just talking about Court Street. We're not just talking about Tennessee Street. It's a large territory."
The project involves much more than simply matching a property with an address.
"We are finding out who owns the building, the tenant's name, how many employees they have — just a wide variety of information," Vess said. "There are buildings that have one use on one floor, and a different one on a second floor, so we're looking at how to represent that."
When the project is completed, DFA will provide a color-coded map of its territory, indicating the building's use. Those uses include lending institutions, restaurants, retail stores, offices, apartments, vacancies and other uses, she said.
"It's really going to help in recruiting businesses," Vess said. "They'll know what we have and what we need."
The information also will include the square footage of each building.
Vess said there are at least 270 buildings in the DFA area. She said a University of North Alabama intern has been going door to door to find and confirm information.
The area generally is bordered on the north by West Tuscaloosa Street and west by North Pine Street. Some of the eastern portion stops after North Walnut Street, but all of East Tennessee Street and those streets adjacent to it are included. The southernmost border is at West Spring Street.
Vess said the map should be ready by Sept. 30.
DFA's Economic Vitality Committee is heading the project.
"For economic vitality, one of the things we are tasked with is recruiting and sustaining businesses for downtown Florence," committee Chairwoman Ashley Winkle said. "If you don't know what you have in inventory, then you obviously don't know what you need to fill in.
"That's how the conversation started: Downtown looks great, but we're missing some things, and we really need to start recruiting hard for some areas, and what exactly is it we are missing?"
DFA board member Jackie Hendrix said Main Street Alabama has a program that helps members map their Main Street business district, and that has been helpful in this project. DFA is affiliated with the Main Street program.
Hendrix envisions the city of Florence, Shoals Economic Development Authority and Shoals Chamber of Commerce being among organizations that can use the map.
"It's just a great thing for the community to have," he said.
