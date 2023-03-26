FLORENCE — City of Florence and Lauderdale County officials are working on a plan that would have the county provide an additional $150,000 toward two animal control officers, vehicles and operating expenses.
The city council's Finance Committee last week approved moving forward with the plan, which must formally be approved by both the full council and Lauderdale County Commission.
If approved, this would provide Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services with a total of four officers.
Currently, there are two, and Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones often has to fill in as a third officer.
The $150,000 would be in addition to the annual $100,000 the county contributes to animal services, while the city pays the rest of the animal services cost.
Mayor Andy Betterton said the budget for the animal shelter is $1.366 million.
"There will be a memorandum of understanding with the county for this to happen," he said.
It would be a temporary arrangement at first, to see whether it works out.
This comes as the city and county also are looking into building a veterinary surgical suite, either at the animal shelter or at another location.
During the committee meeting, there was discussion about hiring a veterinarian who could conduct procedures such as administering rabies shots and spaying and neutering for animals that come into the shelter.
Jones said having a veterinarian on staff would save the shelter money by not having to pay for vaccinations. She said they are required to have vaccinations administered by a veterinarian.
"I can buy a rabies vaccine for $1, but can't give the vaccine," she said.
Jones said they often take a group of dogs and cats to a Huntsville clinic for spaying and neutering because the costs are relatively low, but that still is costly. She said the charges are $55 to neuter or spay a cat, $75 for neuter a dog and $85 to spay a dog.
City officials also are mulling over a Lauderdale County proposal to have the county pay $500,000 annually toward animal services and build a surgical suite.
