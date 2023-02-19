TUSCUMBIA — Prosecutors want the bond revoked for a Tuscumbia murder suspect who tried to escape from the Cullman County Detention Center.
Marlan Odell Phillips, 32, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the Aug. 11 killing of Jennifer Parrish, authorities said.
Parrish’s lifeless body was discovered by her aunt inside a residence at 112 Monroe Drive. Phillips and Parrish had been staying at the residence.
Phillips' bond is set at $500,000. He was being housed at the Cullman County facility. Authorities said it is not uncommon for inmates to be housed at facilities outside of the county where they were arrested.
They said Phillips had escaped from his cell but did not get out of the detention center.
The attempted escape took place on Jan. 19, according to court documents. He is charged with second-degree escape.
Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston filed a motion last week to have Phillips' bond revoked, stating he is a danger to the public and his attempted escape is evidence that he is a flight risk.
The matter will be considered during a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Brown's courtroom, Hughston said.
Parrish, 33, was found laying face down on the floor in the living room with a large amount of blood around her.
Court documents indicate that Parrish suffered multiple stab wounds to her back, hands, chest and face.
The alleged murder weapon, a blue-handled knife, was found next to Parrish’s body, and a torn plastic bag was on top of her head.
Authorities said there was an altercation between Parrish and Phillips in a bedroom that continued into the living room.
