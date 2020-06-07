FLORENCE — University of North Alabama student Carson Brite remembers being in a history class and the discussion that day revolved around the civil rights movement.
Brite said he walked outside after the class and noticed the name on the building where the class was held: Bibb Graves Hall.
"I found it ironic that I learned about civil rights inside a building named for a Ku Klux Klan leader," he said.
Brite was among more than 60 people who assembled outside the building Saturday as part of a movement to remove Graves' name from the building.
"We will march. We will chant. We will scream," said Payton Barrow, who along with Brooks Ritter organized the protest. "We will not stop until the name of the building is changed."
Barrow said they created an online petition for the name change a few days ago and it had more than 3,000 signatures as of Saturday.
Ritter said citizens no longer can be passively opposed to racism.
"You need to be actively anti-racist," he said. "When a group of citizens like this comes out and lets their voices be heard, we can make a difference. With the things that have been going on in the last couple of weeks, it magnifies what's been going on for the past 400 years."
Ritter pointed to Bibb Graves Hall.
"He was the exalted cyclops of the Montgomery Ku Klux Klan," he said. "His name does not deserve to be on that building."
Barrow spoke about the 1925 lynching of an innocent African-American named Grant Cole in Montgomery. He said the KKK was responsible for it.
"One year later, Bibb Graves took over as the leader of that group," he said. "You'll never convince me he didn't know about that."
Trevor Kiddy said he and other white Americans need to join the movement.
"White silence is white violence," Kiddy said.
Trinda Owens, a UNA alumnus who is returning to get a master's degree at the university, said UNA officials would make a statement by changing the name. Likewise, they would make a statement be refusing to do so.
"This is a fine university but we all should be growing," Owens said. "We all should be evolving. We all should be in a different place nowadays."
She said she still is paying off student loans.
"I just want to know this university cares more about me than it does about my money," Owens said.
Lia Smith said she has heard people say Confederate monuments and buildings bearing names of Bibb Graves are displays of our nation's history.
"For those who want to show history, it's best to have it in a museum, not to show it off on a building," Smith said. "It's 2020. We have to change. Enough is enough."
Several people mentioned the United States is in the midst of a national movement.
"I really think the summer of 2020 is going to be the one that makes a difference," Ritter said.
