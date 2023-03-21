Editor's Note: This is the fourth of a series of stories spotlighting the members of the 2022 class to be enshrined into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame later this month.
FLORENCE — Alabama native and county singer Jeanne Pruett is ready to enjoy celebrating her almost 60-year career with friends and family on Thursday.
Born Norma Jean Bowman in Pell City, Pruett scored an international country hit in 1973 with "Satin Sheets."
A few weeks later, Pruett became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
She and five other Alabama music achievers on Thursday will be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame during an event at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
"It's an award for me and a wonderful honor for me that's been in the making for about 50 years," Pruett said. "So, I'm excited about it. My whole family is still in the state of Alabama there, and Georgia and Florida, and they're coming."
Pruett said there are about 45 friends, family and even fellow entertainers planning to attend her induction.
"It's turning out to be a wonderful thing for the family," she said. "I'm looking forward to everything and the festivities."
"She is one of my all-time favorite entertainers in the world," she said. "Vince Gill was going to come and be with her to induct me into the hall of fame, but he's out with the Eagles and won't be able to make it, but she's going to take over and do a wonderful job, I know."
Pruett praised the Shoals for the wealth of musical talent that it has produced.
"It seems like Alabama is flooded with great talent over the years," she said. "The session bands from Muscle Shoals have been great."
Pruett is one of 10 children who used to listen to the Grand Ole Opry with her parents, often harmonizing with her brothers and sisters, according to her biography on the AMHOF website.
She married Jack Pruett and in 1956 and settled in Nashville. Jack became the lead guitarist for country legend Marty Robbins.
Jeanne wrote several songs for Robbins, including the 1966 country hit "Count Me Out" and "Love Me."
As a songwriter, Pruett penned songs for other country artists, including Tammy Wynette, Nat Stuckey and Conway Twitty.
She struck gold in 1973 with "Satin Sheets," which won her numerous industry awards.
Pruett said she was one of the last singing artists to join the Grand Ole Opry in 1973 when it was still at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.
"That was a highlight in my career," she said. "I've been involved in a lot of other awards, but that one stuck out in my life. I've been around a long time. I'm just glad the fans still remember me."
She retired from regularly performing in 2006 and lives in the Nashville area.
"I've been retired from the road and working dates and state fairs for a long time," she said.
Nevertheless, Pruett said she still goes to visit friends at the Grand Ole Opry.
"I don't perform anymore, but I love the music," Pruett said.
Pruett said she has enjoyed a career that lasted almost 60 years.
She said "Redbook" magazine ran an article about her several years ago saying she was one of the last artists to enjoy a 50-year career in the music business.
"It was a big honor to have that article in there," she said.
In addition to being a popular country singer, Pruett has also been involved in others areas of the entertainment business.
"I was a songwriter, writer, publisher, a country music artist," she said. "I've owned restaurants in Opryland, written cookbooks. I've been around a long time."
Pruett is the author, editor and publisher of the best selling "Feedin' Friends" cookbook series, according to Opry.com.
She said the books were promoted on Ralph Emery's "Nashville Now" television program on The Nashville Network. In all, Pruett released four cookbooks in the "Feedin' Friends" series. She also released an autobiography, "Miss Satin Sheets I Remember."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.