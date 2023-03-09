FLORENCE — The public can learn information and ask questions Thursday regarding the upcoming Lauderdale County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The event is at 4 p.m. in the Florence City Hall, said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Ben Farmer, managing partner at Farmer Morgan, which is consulting on the plan, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires counties to form such a plan every five years.
Farmer said the plan goes beyond handling emergencies to include preparing for potential disasters before they happen.
He said, for example, having regulations and other means to handle flooding. In fact, flood-related matters are the most common when it comes to mitigation.
Other disasters and hazards also are in the plan.
Grabryan said Farmer has a good reputation in FEMA circles.
"He's been around this a long time," he said. "We're very fortunate to have him involved in our mitigation planning. He's done the last couple of them for us."
State and federal emergency management officials have to approve the plan, Grabryan said. He said the existing one expires within a year, and they are on pace to have the new one in place ahead of time.
"This is just one more step in the whole process," he said. "You can't protect yourself from everything, but this is our roadmap to help protect us and to prevent future losses."
Grabryan said FEMA provides funds in the event mitigation projects come up but the plan is required.
"If you don't have a plan, you're not going to get funding for the project," he said.
