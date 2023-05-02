FLORENCE — Organizers said they saw good response to having the annual Smoke on the Water Backyard Barbecue contest back at its original home.
The contest returned to McFarland Park along the banks of the Tennessee River on Saturday and saw a tremendous turnout in pleasant weather conditions.
"People loved it down there," said Burt Helton, executive director of Shoals Scholar Dollars, which receives proceeds from the event. "There were some good bands that played. We had lots of comments on the quality of entertainment that we had, and we could not have picked a better day."
Having a delicious variety of barbecue didn't hurt, either. In fact, people gobbled up the barbecue as well as the 400 tickets for the popular People's Choice competition.
"I know they sold out of tickets for the barbecue taste early," Helton said.
He said the Florence Rotary Club puts on the event with proceeds going toward Shoals Scholar Dollars, which is a major project of the local club.
"The Rotary folks were super pleased with how it turned out," Helton said.
The festival also featured food trucks, inflatable games for the children and a classic car show.
Myron Berry, who organizers the barbecue competition portion of the event, has heard positive feedback.
"It was great, and we had a tremendous crowd," he said. "The People's Choice did exceptionally well this year. We don't have a good count yet on the overall attendance we had but I'm guessing maybe around 2,000 to 2,500.
"This year we probably had more people staying later after the awards for the band. There was still a big crowd there and the band played on for a little while."
Berry said they started serving the meat for the contest at 11:30 a.m. and there were about 40 to 50 people in line by 11 a.m.
"At this rate, I think next year we will have teams cook more of the Boston butts for us," he said. "We ran out of food. "
Berry said 2019 was the last time they had the event on the riverside before this year after having it in St. Florian.
"The teams that had competed in the past were excited about coming back, and so were the people," he said. "St. Florian was a good backup place but it's hard to beat the river bottom, a good sunny day and the view. It was great to be back."
He said they still are tabulating total proceeds, including sponsor money that still is coming into the event.
