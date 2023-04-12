The proposed Singing River Trail would connect downtown Decatur with the Shoals and provide new health and wellness, educational, economic, tourism, and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people and communities of north Alabama. [COURTESY PHOTO]
The public is invited to take part in a planning session for the upcoming expansion of the Singing River Trail.
Public reviews of the non-profits Western Master Route Plan will be held April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur-Morgan County Tourism office, 350 Market St. NE, Decatur, and April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Singin’ River Brewing, 526 E. College St., Florence.
Singing River Trail’s Western Route will connect downtown Decatur to the Shoals, linking key small towns like Courtland, Town Creek and Leighton.
“The Singing River Trail is a project for the people of north Alabama, and we know it is imperative that they have a voice in the planning,” said John Kvach, Singing River Trail executive director. "Without input from area residents, this project would not be able to impact our local communities in such meaningful ways."
Singing River Trail is a 200-plus mile greenway system designed to create a connected trail network across the Tennessee Valley, allowing residents and visitors easy access to local destinations and trails for everyday use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.