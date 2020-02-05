U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-District 1, who represents southwestern Alabama in Congress, brings his campaign tour to Florence on Saturday.
Byrne is one of several candidates seeking to unseat Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.
Byrne will host a "Lunch With Bradley Byrne" meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the back section of 306 Barbecue, 322 N. Court St.
"We'll be discussing the latest on the impeachment sham and what's going on in Washington, D.C., right now and how we can work together to send Doug Jones home," Byrne said.
The public is invited to stop by and hear Byrne's comments.
