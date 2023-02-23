FLORENCE — More than 50 people from across the Tennessee Valley addressed the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors last week.
They raised questions about a variety of topics ranging from the effects of the winter storm in late December to the construction of a natural gas plant and pipeline northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
Many of the issues appeared to be regional in nature; however, there were representatives of TVA-affiliated utilities and electric cooperatives who thanked TVA for continuing to provide electricity, despite a call for rolling blackouts, during the extreme cold temperatures around the Christmas holiday.
Doug Peters, president and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association, said the rolling blackouts shook some customers confidence in TVA.
Chairman Bill Kilbride said board members would not respond to the comments during the meeting.
Several comments were related to the construction of a new natural gas fired power plant to replace the coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant, and the construction of a new 32-mile natural gas pipeline across Dickson and Houston counties and into Stewart County.
Robert Connor, who owns property in Dickson, Tennessee, told the board he is concerned about the pipeline being built near high-voltage power lines.
The switch to natural gas at the Cumberland plant will require the construction of a new 32-mile natural gas pipeline across Dickson and Houston counties, crossing over to the plant in Stewart County.
Connor said a report by the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA) Foundation found that pipelines "sharing, paralleling or crossing" high voltage power line rights-of-way may be subject to electrical interference. If the interference effects are high enough, the study showed, they may pose a safety hazard to personnel or the public, or may compromise the integrity of the pipeline.
"The new gas plant is not in the best interest of rate payers," landowner Richard Shaffer said.
Several people affiliated with the Sierra Club also addressed the board about their concern about the proliferation of natural gas plants.
JoAnn McIntosh of the Tennessee Sierra Club chapter, said studies by the Environmental Protection Agency and Government Accountability Office, recommended TVA revisit its Environmental Impact Statement with a full consideration of the environmental, societal and economic costs of continued gas buildout in the TVA system.
"The Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club asks TVA to move quickly away from any plans for gas build-out in its system, to reestablish its role as a leader in the power sector, and to renew its commitment to the people of the Valley," McIntosh said.
"It is time for TVA and for all of us to engage proactively, to look beyond traditional business-as-usual scenarios, and to develop long-range plans and strategies for dealing with this rapidly changing world. We look forward to working together on these challenges ahead."
Steve Hargrove, the general manager of Sheffield Utilities and a former TVA employee, thanked the board for TVA grant programs that have helped improve Sheffield City Schools.
In 2022, L.E. Willson Elementary School received a $200,000 grant through TVA's EnergyRight program, which helped the school replace original 1960 lighting fixtures in the school.
Threadgill Primary School received a $100,000 grant from TVA to replace windows in the school and provide classroom instructional improvements.
Florence resident Nancy Muse said while she appreciates what TVA has done to improve the quality of life in the Shoals, but she thinks there is still need for improvement.
"At this juncture in history facing the impending climate crisis, TVA has the ability to lead us now on the path of clean, renewable energy," Muse said. "The recent decisions of the CEO to heavily invest in gasification and experimental SMR development is taking us in the wrong direction.
"Up until 2019, TVA had programs which incentivized residential and commercial customers to install solar panels on their roofs. Instead of cutting these programs in favor of fossil fuels, TVA’s board should again move us forward by reinstating and maximizing the program."
