TUSCUMBIA — The second full week in April has been designated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which will honor some of the unsung heroes that Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith calls the "first, first responders."
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 9-15 and is sponsored by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.
The week will recognize thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens, Smith said.
"The job that the telecommunicators do for our county is a vital element to public safety," Smith said. "Public Safety Telecommunicators are truly the first, first responder. They are almost always the first contact the public has with emergency services, and they are there to provide emergency life-saving instructions such as CPR, bleeding control, Heimlich, airway, etc."
He said the skills, knowledge and experience of telecommunicators provide a lifeline to the public and to emergency medical services, fire departments and law enforcement agencies.
"We are also proud to announce that the State of Alabama has officially recognized certified public safety telecommunicators as first responders, along with those in fire, EMS, and law enforcement," Smith said.
In addition to being the emergency management agency director, Smith is also over the county E-911 system.
He said 911 employs eight dispatchers.
Colbert 911 provides dispatch services for the county's volunteer fire departments and five of the county's seven police departments. There are usually five dispatchers on duty at all times.
Smith said many times telecommunications workers are forgotten about because they don't have a visual presence at a scene.
"We try to take every opportunity to recognize these emergency professionals and give them the publicity they deserve," Smith said. "The National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is just one of the many ways we strive to express our gratitude to our special group of men and women who answer the call for help."
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan agrees that dispatchers are important to the community, who do more than answer emergency calls.
"They end up following through on the calls," Grabryan said. "They're the lifeline for all those out in the field."
He said Lauderdale EMA will be recognizing its dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, but in a low-key manner.
"We're just focusing on the employees," he said. "The response agencies send stuff in and we're grateful for that."
Smith is also seeking sponsorships for an event to recognize the work of the county's telecommunicators.
"Anything you are willing to provide would be greatly appreciated, from door prizes, food, gift certificates, physical items, and beyond," Smith said. "All sponsorships and donations will be recognized publicly on social media and among our staff and board members."
For information, contact, call Committee Chair Cory Mills at 256-386-8558, or send an email to cnmills@colbert911.org
