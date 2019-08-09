FLORENCE — Registration for the fourth annual Quad Cities Fall Basketball League is underway with a Sept. 8 deadline.
The league is for boys in grades 9-12. Games are played on Thursday evenings from Sept. 12 to Oct. 10 at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ located at 1207 Sherrod Ave.
The cost is $50. Registration is available through eventbrite.com, or by calling Daniel Jackson at 256-762-3353.
More information is available at Alabamagenerals@gmail.com.
