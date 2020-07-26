It certainly wasn't your typical W.C. Handy Music Festival this year.
Hampered severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10-day festival, which officially ends today, only was conducted virtually. That meant no traditional "Handy Nights" and no outdoor concerts and events that traditionally supply a festival atmosphere throughout the Shoals.
Festival Chairwoman Tori Bailey said the result was a loss of some $170,000 for the Music Preservation Society that operates the event. Bailey said the organization's annual revenue usually is near $200,000 by this time of year.
"We are nowhere near that right now," she said. "We didn't have the live events. We went from 300 live events to 15 virtual ones. The good news is those virtual ones will be available on our website going into the 2021 festival."
Bailey said circumstances caused by the pandemic left them with no realistic safe choice than to have the festival virtually.
"We understand that many, many of our Shoals area residents, as well as those who come in from out of town, are accustomed to being able to come here and enjoy the event," she said. "We're missing the festival as much as they are."
Bailey said Handy merchandise, including T-shirts posters and masks, remains on sale at the Florence-Lauderdale and Colbert County Tourism offices, Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, and Muscle Shoals stores Counts Brother Music and Nu Way Vinyl Records.
"We're using T-shirt and merchandise revenue to take care of our administrative costs and to keep us afloat into 2021," she said.
Bailey said businesses often receive a boost from the festival and play a major part in it. She said the pandemic also has hampered those businesses.
"Please continue to support the folks who usually support the Handy Festival, because business is struggling for them, too," she said.
Ricatoni's Italian Grill in downtown Florence is among those that could not have the normal events this year but owner Rick Elliott said he expects the festival to rebound mightily in 2021.
"We'll be back next year," Elliott said. "Absolutely."
The festival held virtual concerts and had a special presentation of the play "Determined" that included three acts, with Milos Winston and Steifon Passmore commenting on them between acts.
"They did a great job breaking down the acts and acknowledging what Handy himself lived through during that time," Bailey said. "That's particularly important with our current social unrest. It's important to explore what Handy himself experienced."
Scott Silbert was among musicians who performed virtually, and even got to team up with the Harvey Thompson Trio.
"I'd never played with him before," Silbert said. "I showed up for the first event and there he was and we jumped in and started playing. He's such a great musician and a nice guy, too."
He said he hopes the virtual concerts kept the Handy Festival in everyone's minds.
"Florence is one of my favorite places in the world," Silbert said. "The people and the environment are just so wonderful. There was a lot we couldn't do but we at least wanted to keep it in the people's minds that there is still great music, and next year we will be able to put on a blockbuster of a festival."
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Executive Director Debbie Wilson said many patrons were disappointed that the festival wasn't its usual self but seemed to understand.
"It's almost like Christmas not coming," Wilson said. "This is Christmas in July for everybody. Some people you only see once a year at the festival. Handy is one of those events that brings so many groups together. People plan vacations around it.
"But we're also talking about next year and that it will have to be bigger than ever and everybody will really be into it even more."
Bailey said that notion has helped keep her looking forward to next year.
"We are gearing up now for our 40th festival in 2021," she said. "We're making some plans to come back bigger and better than ever."
